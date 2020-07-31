Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic – European Wrap 31 July

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD recovery gains traction, $300 is still a distant dream

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recovered from the recent low of $280.90 and tested the intraday high of $293.39 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the fifth-largest digital asset is changing hands at $289.00. The coin has lost 1% since the start of the day, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Thursday. Bitcoin Cash has a market value of $5.233 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.18 billion. Read more ...





Ethereum Weekly Forecast: Happy birthday Ethereum, to the moon you go

Time indeed waits for no one, the old adage goes. As for Ethereum, it has been a great five-year journey. The road has been laced with big wins and a fair share of losses. The blockchain revolution would definitely never be what it is now if not for Ethereum. Read more ...

Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD jumps by 5% in a matter of hours, further recovery is limited

Ethereum Classic (ETC) resumed the recovery on Friday and grew by over 5% in a matter of hours, At the time of writing, ETHC/USD is changing hands at $7.32, which is over 3% higher from this time on Thursday. Ethereum Classic takes the 21st place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market value of $853 million and an average daily trading volume of $854 million. Read more ...



