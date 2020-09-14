Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Chainlink – European Wrap 14 September

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD waiting for an explosive boost upwards

Bitcoin price is settling above the short term 50 Simple Moving Average, perhaps this a bullish signal. Meanwhile, the flagship cryptocurrency upside is capped under $10,400. Moreover, it is obvious to spot the consolidation within the Bollinger Bands. As the bands get even more constricted, Bitcoin nears a squeeze that, without a doubt, will eventually result in high volatility and a significant breakout.

SushiSwap Price Forecast: SUSHI consolidating before a breakout eyeing $3.50

SushiSwap is trying to find stability after a gruesome start at the beginning of September. The drop from highs of $46 to lows of $1.13 happened amid the founder's drama, Chef Nomi cashing out up to $13 million in ETH. SUSHI recovered slightly from the dip, but the price has been capped under $3.50. On the downside, $2.00 has come up as a formidable support area. However, price movements continue to be limited under the descending trendline, as seen in the 4-hour timeframe.

Another bZx flaw leads to an $8 million loss, threatening the future of this project

bZx fell victim to another hack attack due to the structural flaw. According to the information on the project's website, the network experienced a token duplication accident on the protocol TVL. The team noticed strange activity on the iToken contract and instantly paused the minting and burning of iTokens. The team claims that they removed the bug and recovered the funds from the insurance fund.