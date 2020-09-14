Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Chainlink – European Wrap 14 September

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD waiting for an explosive boost upwards
Bitcoin price is settling above the short term 50 Simple Moving Average, perhaps this a bullish signal. Meanwhile, the flagship cryptocurrency upside is capped under $10,400. Moreover, it is obvious to spot the consolidation within the Bollinger Bands. As the bands get even more constricted, Bitcoin nears a squeeze that, without a doubt, will eventually result in high volatility and a significant breakout. Read more ...
SushiSwap Price Forecast: SUSHI consolidating before a breakout eyeing $3.50
SushiSwap is trying to find stability after a gruesome start at the beginning of September. The drop from highs of $46 to lows of $1.13 happened amid the founder's drama, Chef Nomi cashing out up to $13 million in ETH. SUSHI recovered slightly from the dip, but the price has been capped under $3.50. On the downside, $2.00 has come up as a formidable support area. However, price movements continue to be limited under the descending trendline, as seen in the 4-hour timeframe. Read more ...
Another bZx flaw leads to an $8 million loss, threatening the future of this project
bZx fell victim to another hack attack due to the structural flaw. According to the information on the project's website, the network experienced a token duplication accident on the protocol TVL. The team noticed strange activity on the iToken contract and instantly paused the minting and burning of iTokens. The team claims that they removed the bug and recovered the funds from the insurance fund. Read more ...
Market points to a twist in the road
The European Union will provide strict regulation of the role of stable currencies at the request of five important club members. Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain have urgently requested that the European Commission establish a rigid regulation on digital coins anchored to fiat coins.
BTC bears tighten the grip, bulls ready to strike back
Bitcoin attempted a recovery above $10,500 on Sunday, September 13, but failed to hold the ground. At the time of writing. The pioneer digital currency is changing hands at $10,350, mostly unchanged since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.