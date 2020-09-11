Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Chainlink – European Wrap 11 September

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC crucial liftoff to $12,200 – discovering on-chain metrics

The flagship cryptocurrency is currently stuck in consolidation. The sluggish price movement comes after recovery from the recent dips under $10,000. On the upside, BTC is limited under $10,400. Meanwhile, the Bollinger Band highlights that ongoing consolidation is nearing an end. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Analysis: On-chain data bodes well for ETH bulls

At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $361, down nearly 4% on a day-to-day basis. The coin hit the highest level of 2020 at $488 on September 1 and crashed to $307 by September 5, effectively losing over 34% in less than five days. Despite the recovery from the recent lows, the coin struggles to gain bullish momentum to get outside the current consolidation range. Read more ...

Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK on the cusp of a remarkable breakout to $17

Chainlink appears to be building a bullish trend in the short timeframe. Significant progress has been made since the drop below $10 in the first week of July. However, it is worth mentioning that the selling pressure at $13 continues to give bulls a hard time. Over the past few days, the price has been consolidating within the Bollinger Bands in the hourly range. As the Bollinger Bands squeeze, LINK draws closer to a period of high volatility. Read more ...