Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Chainlink – European Wrap 11 September

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC crucial liftoff to $12,200 – discovering on-chain metrics
The flagship cryptocurrency is currently stuck in consolidation. The sluggish price movement comes after recovery from the recent dips under $10,000. On the upside, BTC is limited under $10,400. Meanwhile, the Bollinger Band highlights that ongoing consolidation is nearing an end. Read more ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: On-chain data bodes well for ETH bulls
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $361, down nearly 4% on a day-to-day basis. The coin hit the highest level of 2020 at $488 on September 1 and crashed to $307 by September 5, effectively losing over 34% in less than five days. Despite the recovery from the recent lows, the coin struggles to gain bullish momentum to get outside the current consolidation range. Read more ...
Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK on the cusp of a remarkable breakout to $17
Chainlink appears to be building a bullish trend in the short timeframe. Significant progress has been made since the drop below $10 in the first week of July. However, it is worth mentioning that the selling pressure at $13 continues to give bulls a hard time. Over the past few days, the price has been consolidating within the Bollinger Bands in the hourly range. As the Bollinger Bands squeeze, LINK draws closer to a period of high volatility. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Friday, with all top-3 coins mostly unchanged in the last 24 hours. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation reached $334 billion.
LINK on the cusp of a remarkable breakout to $17
Chainlink appears to be building a bullish trend in the short timeframe. Significant progress has been made since the drop below $10 in the first week of July.
BNB aims for new yearly highs, report shows BNB is undervalued
Binance Coin, the official digital coin of the largest cryptocurrency exchange by reported daily volume and number of users, Binance is on a gradual retreat from the 1-hour timeframe.
Loopring (LRC) and yEearn Finance (YFI) surge after Coinbase listing, before facing bearish correction
YFI, the yEarn Finance token, will list on Coinbase Pro, with trading scheduled to begin on September 15. The very fact that YFI was even enlisted has given it some unprecedented credibility.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.