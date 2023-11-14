Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ETF & MATIC – European Wrap 14 November

Share:

Bitcoin price wiped out its weekend gains, correcting to the $36,400 level, early on Tuesday. BTC traders are awaiting the release of US CPI data for October, as macroeconomic catalysts influence the risk asset’s price trend.

BTC holders are awaiting the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision on 12 spot Bitcoin ETF applications. The SEC’s window to approve all BTC ETF applications opened on November 9 to November 17.

Bitcoin price has remained relatively stable as investors are enjoying free altcoin gains due to the ETF hype. While the rally is interesting to watch, traders need to be cautious of a potential correction that could catch them off guard.

Analysts speculate that the ETF approval window that lasts till November 17 could see all 12 filed ETFs get batch approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The analysts note that the chances of an ETF approval in November are high due to two reasons.

MATIC, a Layer 2 scaling token, is rallying after yielding 26.46% gains for holders over the past week. Polygon’s native token’s gains are likely sustainable as the altcoin has been leaving exchanges in large volumes since October 4.

According to data from crypto intelligence tracker Lookonchain, Justin Sun withdrew 764,740 MATIC tokens worth $705,000 from the centralized crypto exchange Binance. Sun’s MATIC withdrawal was one among others by large wallet investors.