After an erratic recovery during the previous week, Bitcoin (BTC) smithed back into a selling mode. The coin topped at $7,868 and has been in retreat ever since. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading at $7,300, down 2% since the beginning of Monday. Notably, Bitcoin's market share stayed unchanged at 66.4%, which means that altcoins are also headed North, follow the lead of the first cryptocurrency.

The crypto market is still bearish on Monday despite the weekend being lethargic. EOS, alongside other major cryptocurrencies, pressed down against key support levels all weekend-long. From trading highs above $2.8, EOS dived, smashing through the next support at $2.7.

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has recovered from the Asian low of $45.25and recovered to $45.90 by the time of writing. The coin has lost 1.7% on a day-to-day basis and 3.6% since the beginning of Monday. While the coin managed to recover from the intraday low, the upside momentum has yet to gain traction.