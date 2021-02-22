Bitcoin collapses below $50,000 as Musk effect exacerbates profit-taking
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has been tumbling down since Elon Musk tweeted that its value "seems high" over the weekend. After topping $58,000 and a valuation of over $1 trillion, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies has collapsed over $10,000.
Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD needs to close above multiple resistance barriers to trigger a 70% upswing
Elrond price faces a collection of resistance from multiple technical indicators as it tries to break out of the bull flag pattern for the second time. A rejection here will prolong EGLD’s consolidation and result in a downtrend.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH eyes a 40% drop as it nears the end of a rising wedge
Ethereum price has dropped approximately 10% since it hit a new all-time high at $2,034 on February 20. At the time of writing, ETH price is trading just above the lower trendline of the rising wedge, waiting to establish a direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple at a make-or-break point between bull flag pattern and several sell signals
Ripple price battling at the bull flag upper trendline near $0.58. A 4-hour candlestick close below $0.50 could extend the pullback. However, a close above the supply barrier at $0.56 would suggest a 35% price rally.
GRT price on the verge of a 65% breakout
The Graph price has been consolidating in a bull pennant for almost ten days, waiting to establish a clear trend. As GRT squeezes within this technical formation, the chances increase for a volatile breakout soon.
ETH eyes a 40% drop as it nears the end of a rising wedge
Ethereum price has dropped approximately 10% since it hit a new all-time high at $2,034 on February 20. At the time of writing, ETH price is trading just above the lower trendline of the rising wedge, waiting to establish a direction.
Stellar awaits a 60% bull rally from a bullish pennant pattern
XLM price saw a 160% upswing between late January and mid-February to hit a new all-time high at $0.60. However, since hitting the record level, Stellar has slipped into a consolidation phase.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.