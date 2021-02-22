Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has been tumbling down since Elon Musk tweeted that its value "seems high" over the weekend. After topping $58,000 and a valuation of over $1 trillion, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies has collapsed over $10,000.

Elrond price faces a collection of resistance from multiple technical indicators as it tries to break out of the bull flag pattern for the second time. A rejection here will prolong EGLD’s consolidation and result in a downtrend.

Ethereum price has dropped approximately 10% since it hit a new all-time high at $2,034 on February 20. At the time of writing, ETH price is trading just above the lower trendline of the rising wedge, waiting to establish a direction.