Crypto market menaced as it bleeds amid $6 billion liquidations
Cryptocurrencies are gasping for air after corrections occurred across the board. The bloodshed has seen Bitcoin lose over 14% in 24 hours, testing support at $45,000. Ethereum did not escape the freefall, which has led to losses below $1,500. Read more...
EDLG eyes lower lows as bearish pressure mounts
Elrond price crashed approximately 35% in the last 24 hours while the network moves closer to “infrastructure decentralization.” Read more...
ALGO plummets enormously despite newly launched public chain
The cryptocurrency market is in bloodshed on Tuesday during the European session. Algorand has not been spared from the battering, which has led to massive losses. ALGO recently hit an all-time high of $1.86, but the token has lost more than 50% to trade at $0.9, despite some Algorand network developments being announced. The least resistance path is downwards until meaningful support is established. Read more...
VET ready for a rebound after bloody correction
VeChain price witnessed a brutal 45% sell-off that kicked off on February 12. Although VET crashed as low as $0.033, market participants are aggressively buying the dips.
LTC breakdown is just getting started, targets $150
Litecoin recently abandoned the journey to all-time highs following a barrier slightly under $250. The correction has proved difficult to stop, with Litecoin losing various tentative support levels like $220 and $200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.