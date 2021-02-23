FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Elrond and Algorand – European Wrap 23 February

Crypto market menaced as it bleeds amid $6 billion liquidations

 

Cryptocurrencies are gasping for air after corrections occurred across the board. The bloodshed has seen Bitcoin lose over 14% in 24 hours, testing support at $45,000. Ethereum did not escape the freefall, which has led to losses below $1,500. Read more...

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

EDLG eyes lower lows as bearish pressure mounts

Elrond price crashed approximately 35% in the last 24 hours while the network moves closer to “infrastructure decentralization.”  Read more...

EGLD/USDT 4-hour chart

ALGO plummets enormously despite newly launched public chain

The cryptocurrency market is in bloodshed on Tuesday during the European session. Algorand has not been spared from the battering, which has led to massive losses. ALGO recently hit an all-time high of $1.86, but the token has lost more than 50% to trade at $0.9, despite some Algorand network developments being announced. The least resistance path is downwards until meaningful support is established. Read more...

ALGO/USD 4-hour chart

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

VET ready for a rebound after bloody correction

VeChain price witnessed a brutal 45% sell-off that kicked off on February 12. Although VET crashed as low as $0.033, market participants are aggressively buying the dips.

EDLG eyes lower lows as bearish pressure mounts

Elrond price broke down from a descending triangle as it sliced through the $126 support barrier. If sellers continue to pile up, then the reversal pattern forecasts a downswing to $74. Declining developer activity adds credence to EGLD’s bearish outlook.

ALGO plummets enormously despite newly launched public chain

The cryptocurrency market is in bloodshed on Tuesday during the European session. Algorand has not been spared from the battering, which has led to massive losses. 

LTC breakdown is just getting started, targets $150

Litecoin recently abandoned the journey to all-time highs following a barrier slightly under $250. The correction has proved difficult to stop, with Litecoin losing various tentative support levels like $220 and $200. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

