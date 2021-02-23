Crypto market menaced as it bleeds amid $6 billion liquidations

Cryptocurrencies are gasping for air after corrections occurred across the board. The bloodshed has seen Bitcoin lose over 14% in 24 hours, testing support at $45,000. Ethereum did not escape the freefall, which has led to losses below $1,500. Read more...

EDLG eyes lower lows as bearish pressure mounts

Elrond price crashed approximately 35% in the last 24 hours while the network moves closer to “infrastructure decentralization.” Read more...

ALGO plummets enormously despite newly launched public chain

The cryptocurrency market is in bloodshed on Tuesday during the European session. Algorand has not been spared from the battering, which has led to massive losses. ALGO recently hit an all-time high of $1.86, but the token has lost more than 50% to trade at $0.9, despite some Algorand network developments being announced. The least resistance path is downwards until meaningful support is established. Read more...