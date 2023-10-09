Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Ripple – European Wrap 9 October

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price shows indecision as it trades roughly around the $28,000 level. A look at on-chain metrics reveals why sideways movement is predominant and that a sharp move in BTC is likely to arrive soon.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has inflated by 12% in the last month and currently trades sideways around the $28,000 level. But Santiment’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) index shows that holders are neither at profit nor loss.

Amid the brewing legal battle between the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and crypto exchange Coinbase, Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has asked for a tax refund. Markus, who goes by the alias Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, disagreed with the SEC's assertion that cryptos lack intrinsic value. The demand for the tax refund comes in the wake of the SEC's response to a dismissal motion by Coinbase.

Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X.com (formerly Twitter), took to the microblogging site to criticize the SEC's stance on cryptocurrency. He wrote, "[T]hen return all the taxes y’all [SEC] made me pay for receiving it [crypto] you horrific evil hypocrites."

In the ongoing legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), attorney Jeremy Hogan – who is known for supporting Ripple in its legal battle against the regulator – has raised questions about the SEC's strategic choices. Hogan's analysis indicates that the federal agency may have limited options in the Ripple case, even if they achieve success in an appeal.

The statement comes in the wake of Judge Torres's refusal to grant the SEC an interlocutory appeal. However, the decision hasn’t helped to propel XRP price, which has fallen around 4% in the last 24 hours amid a broadly bearish market trend.