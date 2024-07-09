Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Crypto – European Wrap 9 July

Bargain hunters are showing themselves in full force in crypto. Cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 3.6% in 24 hours to $2.11 trillion, climbing back to the top of the range of the past five days. It will take the market to rise another 2% before we can say that the bear attack has been repelled. Until then, we can only talk about consolidation after the sell-off.

Meme coins added 8% to their market capitalization in the last 24 hours amidst a market-wide recovery in crypto. The top five meme coins in the category have started their recovery, as seen by the 24-hour gains on CoinGecko.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has encountered resistance near the weekly level of $58,375 over the past three days, currently trading just below at around $57,339, marking a 1.12% increase on Tuesday. On-chain data indicates miners earn less than the historical average, suggesting reduced profitability or decreased selling pressure. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw inflows of $294.8 million on Tuesday, the highest since June 6. Technical analysis shows bullish divergence signals from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators, suggesting potential momentum for an upward rally.

