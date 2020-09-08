Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dash & Cardano – Asian Wrap 8 Sep

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC gigantic support above $10,000 is the ticket to highs past $11,000
The world is changing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Governments around the world are continuing to seek solutions to a global challenge than no one had anticipated. In the United States, the printing of dollar bills has become a norm to cushion the economy from the ravenous COVID-19 shocks.
Dash Price Analysis: DASH aims for $80 following latest update
Dash announced that it would be introducing several new features in its latest update, including protocol versioning. This will be Dash’s fourth update. The new features are being added to help developers to transition smoothly to a testnet and mainnet. Previously, they were forced to wipe data on Evonet and update their platform.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA eying up $0.10 thanks to a reversal pattern forming
Cardano had a colossal rally towards $0.15 that started back on March 12, as most of the market. The digital asset had a 775% value increase over five months. The trend is relatively straightforward, ADA is in a strong downtrend but has formed a double bottom at around $0.086, and a bounce is currently underway.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
