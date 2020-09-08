Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dash & Cardano – Asian Wrap 8 Sep

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC gigantic support above $10,000 is the ticket to highs past $11,000

The world is changing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Governments around the world are continuing to seek solutions to a global challenge than no one had anticipated. In the United States, the printing of dollar bills has become a norm to cushion the economy from the ravenous COVID-19 shocks.

Dash Price Analysis: DASH aims for $80 following latest update

Dash announced that it would be introducing several new features in its latest update, including protocol versioning. This will be Dash’s fourth update. The new features are being added to help developers to transition smoothly to a testnet and mainnet. Previously, they were forced to wipe data on Evonet and update their platform.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA eying up $0.10 thanks to a reversal pattern forming

Cardano had a colossal rally towards $0.15 that started back on March 12, as most of the market. The digital asset had a 775% value increase over five months. The trend is relatively straightforward, ADA is in a strong downtrend but has formed a double bottom at around $0.086, and a bounce is currently underway.