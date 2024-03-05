Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cryptos & Arbitrum – American Wrap 5 March

Bitcoin price sets new ATH in USD for the first time in three years
Arbitrum DAO passed a proposal to upgrade its two Layer 2 blockchains to accommodate Ethereum’s upcoming Dencun upgrade. The community passed the proposal, and the chain is now gearing up for low-cost transaction processing on the Ethereum chain.
ARB price rallied in response to recent developments. The asset is trading at $2.1389 at the time of writing.
