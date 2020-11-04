Bitcoin is trading at $13,857 after hitting a low of $13,512 in the past 24 hours. It seems that the uncertainty around the US presidential election is not stopping the digital asset from climbing towards $14,000. While it remains unclear whether President Donald Trump or former vice president Joe Biden will win, several technical and on-chain metrics suggest that BTC is facing intense selling pressure.

CRO had a massive 700% rally since the crash in March 2020. However, shortly after its peak at $0.183 on September 1, the digital asset established a significant downtrend losing close to 60% of its value over the next two months.

NEO has endured a significant downtrend over the past few months. Since mid-September, the so-called "Chinese Ethereum" saw its price drop by nearly 48%, going from $26 to recently hit a low of $13.9. While investors continue to search for a market bottom, support weakens suggesting further losses on the horizon.