Bulls have defended the 12-EMA at $11,436 for the past two days and are looking for a bounce towards $12,000. The current daily uptrend is still intact and the last week of consolidation has been actually positive for Bitcoin as it cooled off several indicators.

ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the market despite the heavy criticism it has received in the past few months. Currently, the price of LINK is stable at around $14 and bulls are eying up $14.48, the last all-time high.

COMP was trading below the 12-EMA for weeks. This resistance level became the most crucial one in the short-term and it wasn’t until August 7 that bulls had a significant breakout above both EMAs.