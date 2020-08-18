Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 18 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD consolidates above $12,300, receives praise from former Prudential Securities exec

George Ball, the chairman of Sanders Morris Harris and a former chief executive of Prudential Securities, said that Bitcoin is a “safe haven” for investors and traders looking for an alternative investment. In a recent interview with Reuters, Ball noted that he was previously a “Bitcoin opponent.”

Chainlink Market Update: LINK/USD bulls come back as popular investor calls it a “bubble waiting to burst”

Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency project has made a lot of noise in recent times. However, “CryptoWhale,” an investor and an entrepreneur, recently took to Twitter to warn people not to fall for the coin’s hype. They said that LINK’s present dynamics are very similar to what happened with altcoins in 2017.

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD flies above the $320-level

BCH/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation, having gone up by 15% over the last six days. This Monday, the price has flown up from $308.48 to $324.30. There are three healthy support levels at $310.45, $299 (SMA 20) and $296.76.