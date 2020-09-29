Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ChainLink & Binance – Asian Wrap 29 Sep

Bitcoin difficulty ribbon flashes buy signal
As Glassnode notes, their difficulty compressions metric is derived from Willy Woo’s difficulty ribbon. Periods of high ribbon compression historically signal good buying opportunities. The ribbon has simple moving averages on mining difficulty, enabling us to understand and detect the rate of change in difficulty.
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK goes through consolidation, preps for a breakout
LINK broke above the downward trending line this Thursday and is currently trending horizontally between the $10 support line and the SMA 20 curve. This indicates that LINK is presently in a consolidation stage as the buyers aim to break the price above SMA 20.
Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB could retrace to $25 in the short-term despite uptrend
BNB outperformed the market during September jumping to $33 after several positive announcements from Binance. The rally didn’t last too long, and the digital asset quickly fell to previous trading prices. The last major correction started on September 14.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Theta Price Prediction: THETA poised for a healthy pullback before resuming uptrend
THETA has been trading inside a robust uptrend for the past four months and hit a new all-time high at $0.76 on September 28. Its market capitalization has grown from $46 million on March 16, to a current high of $640 million.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.