Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ChainLink & Binance – Asian Wrap 29 Sep

Bitcoin difficulty ribbon flashes buy signal

As Glassnode notes, their difficulty compressions metric is derived from Willy Woo’s difficulty ribbon. Periods of high ribbon compression historically signal good buying opportunities. The ribbon has simple moving averages on mining difficulty, enabling us to understand and detect the rate of change in difficulty.

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK goes through consolidation, preps for a breakout

LINK broke above the downward trending line this Thursday and is currently trending horizontally between the $10 support line and the SMA 20 curve. This indicates that LINK is presently in a consolidation stage as the buyers aim to break the price above SMA 20.

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB could retrace to $25 in the short-term despite uptrend

BNB outperformed the market during September jumping to $33 after several positive announcements from Binance. The rally didn’t last too long, and the digital asset quickly fell to previous trading prices. The last major correction started on September 14.