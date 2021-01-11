Bitcoin bull cycle temporarily on hold as altcoins bleed

The cryptocurrency market has opened the week's trading in substantial losses. The market is mainly painted red after Bitcoin pulled the majority of cryptocurrencies down. BTC slumped from price levels above $40,000 to an intraday low of around $32,000. Read more...

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK hunts for a local bottom as bulls prepare 40% upswing to $20

Chainlink, alongside Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Polkadot, is leading the steep altcoin correction. The breakdown occurred in tandem with Bitcoin's slump from highs above $40,000 toward $30,000. LINK is trading at $14.4 amid the bull's push to reverse the trend and push the price nearer to $20. Read more...

SushiSwap's trading volume skyrockets, SUSHI price set to follow

SushiSwap trading volume has increased significantly over the last 30 days. Santiment shows the volume has increased from $130 million to a 30-day peak of $593 million, representing a 78% growth. Despite the surge in the volume, SUSHI price has not changed as much. Read more...