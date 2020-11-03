Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink and Algorand – European Wrap 3 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Mayhem ahead of US election as cryptocurrency market bleeds

The cryptocurrency market succumbed to another unexpected selloff on Tuesday during the Asian session. These losses that saw major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple drop sharply are likely triggered by regulation news from Hong Kong. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said it would require all cryptocurrency trading platforms to be regulated. Read more...

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK remains fundamentally strong despite weak support

The Chainlink bulls are working around the clock to ensure that the short-term support at $10 is defended at all costs. The struggle to protect this support comes after LINK was rejected at $13. At the moment, the decentralized oracle live price feed token has a value of $10.4. anchor at $10 must remain intact for Chainlink to avert losses as far as $7. Read more...

Algorand Price Prediction: ALGO liftoff seems imminent despite broad-based market declines

Algorand has not found a formidable bottom since the highs traded at $0.76 in August. Investors appear to have accustomed themselves to the pain of shattering one support after another. However, the token has started showing signs of a significant reversal. On the other hand, bulls have held the ground at $0.23 despite the breakdown at $0.24. Read more...