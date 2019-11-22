Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 22 Nov

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD may drop below $7,500 as support exists at $7,490

BTC/USD had a heavily bearish Thursday, wherein the price dropped from $8,088.50 to $7,617.15, going below $8,000 in the process. So far, BTC/USD has recovered to $7,649.50 this Friday. The daily confluence detector paints a pretty bleak picture as there are no healthy support levels above the $7,500-mark.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD attempts a persuasive move to $0.25

Ripple bulls have endured an avalanche of resistance waves over the last trading week. From trading above $0.28, XRP has tested the lows below $0.24. The several support areas shuttered in the bear’s mission include $0.28, $0.26, $0.25 and $0.24. XRP established brand new support at $0.2350 which is giving way to the ongoing recovery.

Litecoin price update: LTC/USD recovery banks on this double-bottom pattern

Litecoin plunged below $50 as predicted in most of the analyses discussed this week. The tentative support at $54 gave in to the forceful selling pressure. Neither did the next support at $50 help to avert the slide. LTC/USD explored the lows towards $48 before making a shallow recovery above $50.