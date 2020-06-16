BitMEX, one of the leading trading platforms for cryptocurrency derivatives, added Bitcoin Cash perpetual swap contracts to the list of available instruments. The launch was announced earlier this year. Also, the platform supports Ethereum and XRP.

Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1916, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. Meanwhile, in the recent 24 hours, the coin has gained nearly 3%, having recovered from May 15 low of $0.1822. The four-largest didital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.45 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion extended the decline after a period of range-bound trading during the weekends.

Ethereum made a run for $240 after another dive to $220 on Monday. The trend reversal overcame the resistance at several levels including $225 and the 38.2% Fibo taken between the last swing high of $290 to a swing low of $218. In addition to that, the price stepped the 50 SMA in the 1-hour range. Unfortunately, the momentum lost steam under the descending trendline resistance.