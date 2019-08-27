Bitcoin Cash in on the verge of a massive drop. This follows a failed attempt to break above the resistance at $320. Although $300 appears to be a credible support, the sustained bearish price action hints further breakdown.

All short-term technical indicators point towards a gravitating trend in the coming sessions. A glance at both the full stochastic oscillator and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reveals a continuing bearish momentum.

The top three cryptocurrencies lead the market in a retreat phase following the false breakout on Monday. Ripple for the first time in seven six days stepped above the resistance ‘at $0.28. Nonetheless, the momentum lost steam marginally above $0.28. XRP has since caved in to the selling pressure as the bears trample on the bulls.

Glancing at the hourly chart, we see Ripple trading at $0.2685 while battling the resistance at the 50 Simple Moving Average. $0.27 failed to hold as support during the retreat from the weekly highs but currently is limiting movement north.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been rangebound with bearish bias ahead of European opening. The first digital currency retreated from Monday’s high of $10,668. While the downside correction stopped short of a strong support zone at $10,150, the bullish momentum has faded away and left the coin within a tight range.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are some strong technical levels clustered above the current price. It means that the recovery may be limited at this stage. The way to the South looks like a path of least resistance, however, the situation is very fluid and may change radically, once we a new bullish catalyst hits the market.