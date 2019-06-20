BCH/USD has risen from $413 to $422.75 so far this Friday. The daily market is trending in a triangle formation, getting primed for a breakout. On the upside, BCH/USD bulls need to get past resistance at $433.50. The BCH/USD market is trending above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. Down below, the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal and MACD lines are trending close to each other. The signal line crossed over the MACD line, and then it went back down.

The latest session in the 4-hour market shows how dominant the bulls have been this Friday, that it went above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves and broke past resistance levels at $419.85, $421.50 and $422.75. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is narrowing, indicating decreasing market volatility. The 4-hour market has found support on the SMA 200 curve. Down below, the Elliot oscillator has had a bullish session after six straight bearish sessions.

Monero (XMR), the 14th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $1.8 billion and an average trading volume of $180 million, is the best-performing digital asset out of top-20. The coin has gained nearly 7% since this time on Thursday and registered an over 20% of gains in the recent seven days. At the time of writing, XMR/USD is changing hands at $106.95, off the recent high of $108.90.

Monero’s technical picture

Strong support for XMR/USD awaits at $102.00 (Simple Moving Average (SMA)50 on the 1-hour timeframe, followed by psychological $100.00 with SMA100 (1-hour) located marginally below. This area is likely to stop the sell-off for the time being. However, once it is out of the way, the downside momentum will gain traction and take the price towards the next bearish aim at $96.00 (SMA200 1-hour).

IOTA has recovered from an early Asian low $0.4181 to trade at $0.4300 by the time of writing. However, despite the resumed upside momentous, it is still down 1.5% on a day-to-day basis and down nearly 2% on a weekly basis.

The coin takes the 17th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $1.2 billion. An average trading volume is registered at $39 million, in line with a long-term average figure. IOTA is most actively traded on Bitfinex against BTC and USDT.