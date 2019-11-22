Bitcoin Cash price is not slowing down in its downtrend momentum following Thursday’s rejection at $250. In an earlier published analysis, BCH was holding ground above $225. However, increasing bearish pressure has continued to press down on the vital support levels. Already $220 has caved in and BCH tanked lower towards the short term support at $210.



The bearish wave across the crypto landscape on Thursday forced Ethereum through several vital levels. The consolidation above $170 became untenable with the jabs from the sellers increasing in intensity. Ether dived under $160 and extended towards $150. However, the price appears to be making a pit stop breather following the November low at $153.89.

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.

Binance added LTC support to its DEX platform, however, the market is slow to react to the news.