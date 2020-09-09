Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Tron – Asian Wrap 9 Sep

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin investors wait for the $9,665 CME gap to be filled

The bitcoin market is open 24/7, which means it never closes and cannot form gaps, however, CME, a derivatives marketplace, does. CME Bitcoin futures created its most recent gap at $9,665 on July 24. This happens when the market closes and then opens at a different price, leaving a gap behind.

Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/USD trends horizontally above $0.09

ADA/USD fell from $0.1242 to $0.09 over the last seven days. The RSI is trending alongside the over oversold zone, showing that the price can drop even more. The next healthy support level of note is at $0.08556. Since July 29, ADA/USD has fallen from $0.149 to $0.09103.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX seems ready to jump to $0.04, based on technical indicators

TRON (TRX), the 13th-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.34 billion, has been recovering on Tuesday. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $0.0331 by press time. TRX/USD is the best-performing cryptocurrency out of top-20 as Bitcoin, and other major altcoins are deep in the red.