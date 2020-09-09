Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Tron – Asian Wrap 9 Sep

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin investors wait for the $9,665 CME gap to be filled
The bitcoin market is open 24/7, which means it never closes and cannot form gaps, however, CME, a derivatives marketplace, does. CME Bitcoin futures created its most recent gap at $9,665 on July 24. This happens when the market closes and then opens at a different price, leaving a gap behind.
Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/USD trends horizontally above $0.09
ADA/USD fell from $0.1242 to $0.09 over the last seven days. The RSI is trending alongside the over oversold zone, showing that the price can drop even more. The next healthy support level of note is at $0.08556. Since July 29, ADA/USD has fallen from $0.149 to $0.09103.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX seems ready to jump to $0.04, based on technical indicators
TRON (TRX), the 13th-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.34 billion, has been recovering on Tuesday. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $0.0331 by press time. TRX/USD is the best-performing cryptocurrency out of top-20 as Bitcoin, and other major altcoins are deep in the red.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin investors wait for the $9,665 CME gap to be filled
The bitcoin market is open 24/7, which means it never closes and cannot form gaps, however, CME, a derivatives marketplace, does. CME Bitcoin futures created its most recent gap at $9,665 on July 24. This happens when the market closes ...
Tron Price Analysis: TRX bears step up after three straight bullish days
TRX/USD has gone down slightly from $0.0353 to $0.0342 in Wednesday's early hours as it consolidates in a pennant formation. Before this, TRX/USD had three consecutive bullish days.
Cardano Technical Analysis: ADA/USD trends horizontally above $0.09
ADA/USD fell from $0.1242 to $0.09 over the last seven days. The RSI is trending alongside the over oversold zone, showing that the price can drop even more. The next healthy support level of note is at $0.08556.
ETH getting ready for the ultimate upswing to $400
The smart contract giant network continues to struggle amid surging gas fees, a situation that is putting Ethereum developers into the spotlight as the community presses for solutions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.