Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Dogecoin – American Wrap 25 June

Dogecoin price has swiftly recovered after a steep plunge on June 21. The 100-day SMA has been reclaimed as critical support after DOGE dropped below this level a few days prior. A critical buy signal from a technical indicator is confirming the bullish outlook. Dogecoin price suffered a steep drop on June 21, printing a large red candle that erased any hope of reversing a period of underperformance. However, DOGE has since recovered from the harsh decline, a confirmation of accelerating interest from the bulls.

Cardano price dipped just below the $1 mark where the psychological level and the 22-day moving average served as a floor and was at a price target for buyers to step in. The action that we see in that candle is entirely different from other cryptocurrencies like DOT or ETC around that same technical point. Buyers stepped in with more volume and appetite.

Bitcoin price suffered a fatal setback last week as it revisited May 19 crash levels, but next week shows promise. Miners scramble to reallocate as China clamps down on BTC mining in several regions. Investors rally to offset Bitcoin’s energy consumption via green initiatives. Bitcoin price action has been brutal over the past week as it slid to levels last seen almost a month ago. While the recovery has been slow for now, investors can expect an expedited run-up the following week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.