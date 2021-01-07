Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Dash – Asian Wrap 7 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC refreshes record high above 37,000

BTC/USD buyers are unstoppable as they poke 37,300 during early Thursday. The crypto leader has been on the north-run since mid-December and gained further acceptance after recently crossing the resistance line of a short-term ascending trend channel.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA gigantic liftoff to $0.35 faces the ultimate technical challenge

Cardano's 30% growth over the last 24 hours is commendable mainly because it has taken place amid the cryptocurrency market's hype hitting the $1 trillion mark. The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, also hit a new all-time high at $38,000 and is focused on ascending to $40,000.

Dash price could see a massive explosion towards $100 if this level is cracked

After a brutal 16% drop on January 1, Dash has been trying to recover and managed to establish an ascending parallel channel on the 1-hour chart. Dash bulls aim for $103 but need to crack a critical resistance level at $95 first. The digital asset faces a critical resistance level before it can climb towards $103.