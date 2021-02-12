Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric
Bitcoin made a run for $50,000 this week but stalled at $48,000. The upswing was followed by a reversal, confirming new support at $44,000. Meanwhile, the resistance at $48,000 is still in place while the flagship cryptocurrency exchanges hands at $47,640. According to a unique on-chain metric, BTC's uptrend is still intact and could hit highs above $100,000. Read more...
ADA uptrend to $1.4 in jeopardy as support weakens
Cardano appears to be slowing its 460% rally from January 1. The upcoming smart contract token has recently hit a yearly high at $0.98. However, a correction came into the picture before ADA dealt with the seller congestion at $1. The correction is likely to continue if Cardano fails to break above a crucial resistance highlighted by the IOMAP model. Read more...
UNI technicals and on-chain metrics spell trouble
Uniswap price witnessed a remarkable 580% upswing in roughly 46 days. However, this parabolic rally could be reversing soon due to multiple sell signals being flashed on both the technical and the on-chain metrics. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT's 600% rally unstoppable as bulls eye upswing to $5
The Graph's uptrend is supported by a positive network growth, according to data by IntoTheBlock. A sell signal on the 12-hour chart may sabotage the upswing to $5 is validated.
ALGO uptrend reaches exhaustion as technicals scream sell
Algorand price saw a 100% rally in the last three weeks as it hit a local top of $1.30. Now, ALGO could potentially reverse as the Tom DeMark Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart.
ADA uptrend to $1.4 in jeopardy as support weakens
Cardano appears to be slowing its 460% rally from January 1. The upcoming smart contract token has recently hit a yearly high at $0.98. However, a correction came into the picture before ADA dealt with the seller congestion at $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.