Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric

Bitcoin made a run for $50,000 this week but stalled at $48,000. The upswing was followed by a reversal, confirming new support at $44,000. Meanwhile, the resistance at $48,000 is still in place while the flagship cryptocurrency exchanges hands at $47,640. According to a unique on-chain metric, BTC's uptrend is still intact and could hit highs above $100,000. Read more...

ADA uptrend to $1.4 in jeopardy as support weakens

Cardano appears to be slowing its 460% rally from January 1. The upcoming smart contract token has recently hit a yearly high at $0.98. However, a correction came into the picture before ADA dealt with the seller congestion at $1. The correction is likely to continue if Cardano fails to break above a crucial resistance highlighted by the IOMAP model. Read more...

UNI technicals and on-chain metrics spell trouble

Uniswap price witnessed a remarkable 580% upswing in roughly 46 days. However, this parabolic rally could be reversing soon due to multiple sell signals being flashed on both the technical and the on-chain metrics. Read more...