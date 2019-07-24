Bitcoin continued to struggle with the bear pressure on the market mid though the week’s trading. The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as pressure has been mounting on key support areas.

BTC/USD besides breaking $10,000 level support has explored the lows close to $9,500. The move sends jitters among investors who are afraid that Bitcoin will fall to $9,000 (July lows). At press time, the price has recovered to the current market value at $9,757. The immediate resistance is at $9,800 but the bulls have not moved their eyes from $10,000.

The gradual selloff in the cryptocurrency market has seen Bitcoin Cash press hard on possible support targets. In fact, the entire market is painted red on Wednesday BCH/USD correcting lower 3.23%.

The retreat from the hurdle at $340 has seen Bitcoin Cash price depreciated in value significantly forming a lower low pattern below the descending trendline resistance. While $300 level held though most of the trading yesterday, the bears engaged full throttle gears sending BCH/USD below the key 21 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The move further pressed down on $300 resulting in a dip under $285.

NEO is the biggest daily gainer on Tuesday despite the bearish cloud hovering across the crypto space. With gains in excess of 3%, the price has come out of the falling channel resistance. A move that is expected to give it a push above key levels starting with $12.00.

Meanwhile, the buyers are battling with the resistance at the 50 Simple Moving Average. A break above this level will launch NEO in a path of breaching more barriers. The prevailing trend is strongly bullish marking the return of the bulls.