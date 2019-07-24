Bitcoin price analysis: Bears sharpen claws as BTC/USD finds support
Bitcoin continued to struggle with the bear pressure on the market mid though the week’s trading. The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as pressure has been mounting on key support areas.
BTC/USD besides breaking $10,000 level support has explored the lows close to $9,500. The move sends jitters among investors who are afraid that Bitcoin will fall to $9,000 (July lows). At press time, the price has recovered to the current market value at $9,757. The immediate resistance is at $9,800 but the bulls have not moved their eyes from $10,000.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD bears continue to press down on key support areas
The gradual selloff in the cryptocurrency market has seen Bitcoin Cash press hard on possible support targets. In fact, the entire market is painted red on Wednesday BCH/USD correcting lower 3.23%.
The retreat from the hurdle at $340 has seen Bitcoin Cash price depreciated in value significantly forming a lower low pattern below the descending trendline resistance. While $300 level held though most of the trading yesterday, the bears engaged full throttle gears sending BCH/USD below the key 21 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The move further pressed down on $300 resulting in a dip under $285.
NEO massive rebound breaks out of descending channel
NEO is the biggest daily gainer on Tuesday despite the bearish cloud hovering across the crypto space. With gains in excess of 3%, the price has come out of the falling channel resistance. A move that is expected to give it a push above key levels starting with $12.00.
Meanwhile, the buyers are battling with the resistance at the 50 Simple Moving Average. A break above this level will launch NEO in a path of breaching more barriers. The prevailing trend is strongly bullish marking the return of the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: CryptoMarket sets a signal - Bull run will continue
The bearish objective of this consolidation process is in the environment of the SMA100 at $8,500, being able to extend terminally up to $8,150. Below $8,000 the situation would be very complicated, the first bullish condition would be deactivated and the whole scenario would have to be re-analyzed.
Bitcoin price analysis: Bears sharpen claws as BTC/USD finds support
Bitcoin continued to struggle with the bear pressure on the market mid though the week’s trading. The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as pressure has been mounting on key support areas.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) sliding down, altcoins follow the lead
The cryptocurrency market continues its rueful trip to the South. Bitcoin (BTC) and all significant altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 1% to 8% with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK).
NEO massive rebound breaks out of descending channel
NEO is the biggest daily gainer on Tuesday despite the bearish cloud hovering across the crypto space. With gains in excess of 3%, the price has come out of the falling channel resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.