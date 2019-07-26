Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD resumes the decline as $10,000 surrendered
Bitcoin (BTС) failed to stay above $10,000 handle and retested $9,657 low during early Asian hours on Friday. While the first digital currency managed to recover towards $9,722 by the time of writing, the short-term trend remains bearish as long as the price stays below $10,000.
Bitcoin confluence levels
The market is dominated by bears, which is confirmed by the confluence levels picture. The area above the current price is packed with strong technical levels, making it difficult for the bulls to push BTC/USD higher. The downside looks less crowded, though there are a couple of significant support levels as well.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price analysis: BCG/USD slips under $300.00, more pain ahead
Bitcoin Cash (BCH), now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.3 billion, has lost over 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $293.20 by the time of writing. BCH/USD attempted to stay above $300.00 handle during early Asian hours, but the overall downside trend on the cryptocurrency market pushed it down.
Read also: Ethereum's creator Vitalik Buterin suggested using Bitcoin Cash blockchain as a temporary solution for ETH scalability issues.
EOS market overview: Bulls adamantly refuse to get discouraged posting 2% gains
In spite of the immense selling pressure at $4.7, EOS has sustained an uptrend above an upward sloping trend line. The positive picture comes after bears ravaged through key support areas earlier in the week. Tentative support areas at $4.3 and $4.0 gave in to the losses before the price embraced the cushion at $3.9.
Following the bounce from the support, EOS/USD forged an impressive move upwards. There was a break past the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart as well as the 100 SMA 1-hour. The intriguing gains on Wednesday and Thursday touched highs around $4.7.
