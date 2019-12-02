Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash & DASH - Asian Wrap 02 Dec

BTC/USD reclaims $7,400 following a drab weekend session

Bitcoin is trying to get a fresh for a new week and in the new month. This month is special because, in the past, it has been the turn-around for long term down trending crypto markets. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is slightly bullish on Monday towards the end of the Asian session.

BCH/USD further breakdown eyeing $180 lingers

Bitcoin Cash corrected lower over the weekend, where it made a return slightly below $210. The recovery from lows close to $190 took advantage of the high congestion of buyers in the area, majestically pulling Bitcoin above $220 and close to $230. However, the generally bearish market across the weekend trimmed the majority of the gains.

DASH/USD breakout leads cryptocurrency recovery

Dash bulls have been intentional in their quest for recovery, possibly hunting for a better close to year. After finding support at $48 following the declines in November, Dash recovered to highs above $62. However, the bulls started to lose ground toward the end of the month.