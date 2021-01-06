Bitcoin rocket flight to $40,000 kick-started, crypto bull run intact

The year started with a bang as Bitcoin skyrocketed to new all-time highs. The latest upswing saw the forerunner cryptocurrency step above $35,000 and trade an intraday high of $35,888. Some selected altcoins have also soared incredibly, recording double-digit gains such as Cardano (26%), Stellar (63%), NEM (18%) and VeChain (22.5%). Read more...

BAND breaks out of multi-month consolidation pattern, targeting $14

Band Protocol is currently trading at $8.30, right above the neckline of an inverse head-and-shoulder pattern. This breakout is essential for the digital asset as the pattern has been forming over the past 100 days. Read more...

DOT shows signs of further growth following a 130% upswing

Polkadot has been among altcoins that have committed to following Bitcoin’s terrific rally. The token has soared over 130% from the December lows around $4.5. Despite the majestic rally, DOT still shows signs of pushing to higher levels. Read more...