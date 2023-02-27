Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Avalanche and Ethereum – European Wrap 27 February

The crypto market seems to have shifted from exciting to boring since mid-February as Bitcoin price hit $25,250. Until this point, the altcoin season was in full effect. However, after struggling to flip the key hurdle, Bitcoin price is stuck in limbo – with no direction, causing some or majority of the altcoins to take a body shot.

Avalanche (AVAX) price and other risk assets such as altcoins, cryptocurrencies and equities are due for a leg lower this week. The big motivation for that sell-off comes on the back of the European Central Bank (ECB), which is set to offload a big portion of its inflated balance sheet. The ECB balance sheet carries roughly 7.8 trillion Euros in assets that it bought to support the European economy since the subprime crisis.

Bitcoin (BTC) price cannot bank on headlines this Monday that a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations has happened. Markets would rather continue their sell-off, which ended on Friday at the end of the official trading week. With a rather light economic calendar this week, markets look set to trade sideways and not make any big waves either up or down.

