Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin and REN – European Wrap 2 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bitcoin tumbles as selling pressure intensifies

The cryptocurrency market is still swimming in turbulent waters, even as the weekend session is ushered in. It has been a week with minor price movements, especially to the upside. The flagship cryptocurrency retreated to $10,400 on Thursday before making a quick swing above $10,600. The majority of cryptoassets followed in Bitcoin's footsteps. For instance, Ethereum revisited support at $340, while XRP slipped below $0.24. On the contrary, Ren (REN) and Balancer (BAL) rallied in the last 24 hours, supported by the listings on Coinbase Pro.

Ren Technical Analysis: REN uptrend hits pause despite Coinbase Pro listing

Ren pulled through with the uptrend that stalled at $0.25 mid this week. The altcoin made a blissful run above $0.30 but started to retrace, marginally below $0.31. In the meantime, the token has dived under $0.30 and is exchanging hands at $0.25. Bears seem to be gaining traction with a revisit to the 100 Simple Moving Average in the offing.

Gold shoots up while Bitcoin plunges as President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

The weekly chart for THETA/BTC is on the verge of showing a sell signal, as per the TD sequential indicator. The relative strength index (RSI) has been hovering in the overbought zone.