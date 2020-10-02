FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin and REN – European Wrap 2 October

Cryptos |

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bitcoin tumbles as selling pressure intensifies

The cryptocurrency market is still swimming in turbulent waters, even as the weekend session is ushered in. It has been a week with minor price movements, especially to the upside. The flagship cryptocurrency retreated to $10,400 on Thursday before making a quick swing above $10,600. The majority of cryptoassets followed in Bitcoin's footsteps. For instance, Ethereum revisited support at $340, while XRP slipped below $0.24. On the contrary, Ren (REN) and Balancer (BAL) rallied in the last 24 hours, supported by the listings on Coinbase Pro. Read More ...

 

BTC/USD price chart

Ren Technical Analysis: REN uptrend hits pause despite Coinbase Pro listing

Ren pulled through with the uptrend that stalled at $0.25 mid this week. The altcoin made a blissful run above $0.30 but started to retrace, marginally below $0.31. In the meantime, the token has dived under $0.30 and is exchanging hands at $0.25. Bears seem to be gaining traction with a revisit to the 100 Simple Moving Average in the offing. Read more ...


REN/USD price chart

Gold shoots up while Bitcoin plunges as President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

The weekly chart for THETA/BTC is on the verge of showing a sell signal, as per the TD sequential indicator. The relative strength index (RSI) has been hovering in the overbought zone. Read more ...

 

BTC/USD price chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

ECB is ready to launch digital euro

ECB is ready to launch digital euro

The European Central Bank launches public consultations on the digital euro and starts experimenting with the new type of money. The processes will go in parallel. The final decision will be made by the middle of 2021.

More Cryptocurrencies News

REP holders bet heavy on US presidential elections, effect on price non-existent

REP holders bet heavy on US presidential elections, effect on price non-existent

Augur’s prediction markets are buzzing right now about the upcoming US elections. The DeFi protocol currently has three markets open right now that have accumulated more than $111,000 in bets over the forthcoming US elections.

More Cryptocurrencies News

XLM risks diving to $0.065 as technicals turn bearish

XLM risks diving to $0.065 as technicals turn bearish

The cryptocurrency market suffered a setback on Thursday, with bears regaining control across the board. Stellar Lumens also experienced the retreat, following a rejection from areas slightly above $0.075.

More Stellar Lumens News

LINK eyes $7 following rejection from critical resistance level

LINK eyes $7 following rejection from critical resistance level

After running out of momentum near the $10.75 resistance line and the 100-day moving average, LINK has been sludging downward for the last five days. Technical analysis tells us that we are about to see a price correction to $7.

More Chainlink News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president

Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location