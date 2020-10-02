Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin and REN – European Wrap 2 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bitcoin tumbles as selling pressure intensifies
The cryptocurrency market is still swimming in turbulent waters, even as the weekend session is ushered in. It has been a week with minor price movements, especially to the upside. The flagship cryptocurrency retreated to $10,400 on Thursday before making a quick swing above $10,600. The majority of cryptoassets followed in Bitcoin's footsteps. For instance, Ethereum revisited support at $340, while XRP slipped below $0.24. On the contrary, Ren (REN) and Balancer (BAL) rallied in the last 24 hours, supported by the listings on Coinbase Pro. Read More ...
Ren Technical Analysis: REN uptrend hits pause despite Coinbase Pro listing
Ren pulled through with the uptrend that stalled at $0.25 mid this week. The altcoin made a blissful run above $0.30 but started to retrace, marginally below $0.31. In the meantime, the token has dived under $0.30 and is exchanging hands at $0.25. Bears seem to be gaining traction with a revisit to the 100 Simple Moving Average in the offing. Read more ...
Gold shoots up while Bitcoin plunges as President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19
The weekly chart for THETA/BTC is on the verge of showing a sell signal, as per the TD sequential indicator. The relative strength index (RSI) has been hovering in the overbought zone. Read more ...
ECB is ready to launch digital euro
The European Central Bank launches public consultations on the digital euro and starts experimenting with the new type of money. The processes will go in parallel. The final decision will be made by the middle of 2021.
REP holders bet heavy on US presidential elections, effect on price non-existent
Augur’s prediction markets are buzzing right now about the upcoming US elections. The DeFi protocol currently has three markets open right now that have accumulated more than $111,000 in bets over the forthcoming US elections.
XLM risks diving to $0.065 as technicals turn bearish
The cryptocurrency market suffered a setback on Thursday, with bears regaining control across the board. Stellar Lumens also experienced the retreat, following a rejection from areas slightly above $0.075.
LINK eyes $7 following rejection from critical resistance level
After running out of momentum near the $10.75 resistance line and the 100-day moving average, LINK has been sludging downward for the last five days. Technical analysis tells us that we are about to see a price correction to $7.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.