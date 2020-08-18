Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD mega boost to $13,000 in the offing – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin price is taking a breather from the formidable price action recorded since the American session on Monday. Besides stepping above $12,000 BTC/USD soared to monthly highs at $12,492. On hitting a barrier under $12,500, BTC spiraled to confirm support at $12,200. Bullish momentum appears to be gathering strength from the bullish camp for a run-up targeting $12,400 resistance. Read more ...

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK/USD is 2020 breakout cryptocurrency, eyes $30 in the near term

Although Bitcoin broke out a tight range that gave way to massive gains hitting levels above $12,000, the cryptocurrency of the year is actually Chainlink. Within a short period, Chainlink has grown to become the fifth-largest cryptocurrency in the market. In addition, LINK has grown in value to hit all-time highs at $20. Chainlink is currently bigger than Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Bitcoin SV. Read more ...