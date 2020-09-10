Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ampleforth & Algorand – Asian Wrap 10 Sep

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC on the threshold for liftoff to $10,800

Bitcoin has been in consolidation for over a week now following initial free-fall from highs above $12,000. The support range between $9,800 and $10,000 turned out to help the bellwether digital asset. Frequent attempts have been made to pull Bitcoin above the range limit resistance at $10,400, but none have been yielding so far.

Ampleforth Price Analysis: AMPL rushes up by >50% in the early hours of Thursday

AMPL/USD daily price has jumped from $0.767 to $1.22, going up by a staggering 59% in the early hours of Thursday. The MACD shows that the market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish. Finally, the SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern.

Algorand Market Update: ALGO announced as the official chain for USDC

Circle’s USD-backed stablecoin “USDC,” has now officially launched on Algorand’s mainnet. This makes Algorand the first chain since Ethereum to have the two most popular USD-backed stablecoins – Tether and USDC. Circle is a Goldman Sachs-backed global financial technology firm. USDC has leveraged Circle’s considerable clout to become the fastest-growing stablecoin in the market.