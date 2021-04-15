The hype around Coinbase’s IPO was matched by Bitcoin and Ethereum, which surged to new all-time highs. On the other hand, Ripple price faced an abrupt stop as investors began booking profits.

Algorand price is traversing a bullish pennant, hinting at an 85% upswing to $2.83. A decisive close above $1.53 will signal a breach of the pennant’s upper trend line. ALGO will kick-start a new downtrend if it slices through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.03.

Stellar has enjoyed an amazing rally since the beginning of 2021 and hit an all-time high at $0.69 on April 14. The digital asset must hold a crucial support level to continue with the uptrend and reach new highs.