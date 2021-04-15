Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ETH sizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
The hype around Coinbase’s IPO was matched by Bitcoin and Ethereum, which surged to new all-time highs. On the other hand, Ripple price faced an abrupt stop as investors began booking profits.
Algorand Price Prediction: ALGO vies for 85% advance upon the breach of its consolidation
Algorand price is traversing a bullish pennant, hinting at an 85% upswing to $2.83. A decisive close above $1.53 will signal a breach of the pennant’s upper trend line. ALGO will kick-start a new downtrend if it slices through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.03.
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar aims for new all-time highs if key support holds
Stellar has enjoyed an amazing rally since the beginning of 2021 and hit an all-time high at $0.69 on April 14. The digital asset must hold a crucial support level to continue with the uptrend and reach new highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum bulls eye $2,500 after shattering crucial resistance level
Ethereum price closed well above the MRI's breakout line at $2,345, suggesting a massive bullish momentum in play. Whales are accumulating non-stop, which hints at their interest in ETH at current price levels. A bullish divergence between the number of daily active addresses and exchange deposits reveals a move to $2,500 shortly.
Chainlink adoption soars, but LINK price may retrace before setting up new all-time highs
Chainlink Network will now receive high-quality price feeds from traditional markets via data provider New Change FX. LINK price shows signs of exhaustion as the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. A minor retracement will arrive before a climb to record levels.
Algorand vies for 85% advance upon the breach of its consolidation
Algorand price is traversing a bullish pennant, hinting at an 85% upswing to $2.83. A decisive close above $1.53 will signal a breach of the pennant’s upper trend line. ALGO will kick-start a new downtrend if it slices through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.03.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype,” signaling short-term consolidation
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.