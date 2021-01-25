Bitcoin bids farewell to $40,000 as downswing targets $22,000
The cryptocurrency weekend session was characterized by mixed price reactions across the board, starting with Ethereum upswing toward $1,500 and Bitcoin's stability above $30,000. Besides Ether's rally, other selected altcoins such as Aave, Uniswap, Synthetix and SushiSwap spiked massively.
AAVE price discovery continues, almost clocking $300
Aave joined the likes Uniswap, Ethereum and SushiSwap to lead recovery during the weekend session. This decentralized token has grown in value by 235% in January alone. A new record high has been achieved at $292, leaving the vital $300 level untested.
UNI DeFi darling explodes to new record high, breakout unstoppable to $15
Uniswap price went ballistic the entire weekend session, trading record high after record high. The leading decentralized finance (DeFi) token is still up a whopping 31% to exchange hands at $12.83. On the upside, a record new high has been achieved at $13.05, but the prevailing price action suggests that this will not be the local top.
Major cities to pioneer China's digital currency electronic payment trials ahead of 2021 launch
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has made tremendous progress in developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The Asian economic giant's latest is the expansion of the trials for the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) to major cities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.