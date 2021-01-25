Bitcoin bids farewell to $40,000 as downswing targets $22,000

The cryptocurrency weekend session was characterized by mixed price reactions across the board, starting with Ethereum upswing toward $1,500 and Bitcoin's stability above $30,000. Besides Ether's rally, other selected altcoins such as Aave, Uniswap, Synthetix and SushiSwap spiked massively.

AAVE price discovery continues, almost clocking $300

Aave joined the likes Uniswap, Ethereum and SushiSwap to lead recovery during the weekend session. This decentralized token has grown in value by 235% in January alone. A new record high has been achieved at $292, leaving the vital $300 level untested. As bulls fight for higher support, on-chain metrics suggests that the uptrend is intact.

UNI DeFi darling explodes to new record high, breakout unstoppable to $15

Uniswap price went ballistic the entire weekend session, trading record high after record high. The leading decentralized finance (DeFi) token is still up a whopping 31% to exchange hands at $12.83. On the upside, a record new high has been achieved at $13.05, but the prevailing price action suggests that this will not be the local top.