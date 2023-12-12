Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, Ripple & Bitcoin – European Wrap 12 December

Share:

Binance’s native token Binance Coin (BNB) yielded over 7% weekly gains, the asset is likely to sustain its uptrend, according to on-chain metrics.

While Binance navigates legal challenges, following its $4.3 billion settlement, the exchange’s native token is in an uptrend. BNB is likely to emerge resilient to the regulatory developments against the exchange, posting consistent gains for holders.

The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit offers legal experts a lens to re-examine the application of existing securities law to digital assets like XRP. Judge Torres’ ruling prevented the SEC’s circumvention of existing laws and enabled adaptive regulation, rather than a stifling approach.

Legal expert J W Verret weighed in on the outcome of the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit and observed that the ruling is a roadmap for crypto firms to navigate regulatory pressures.

A second wave of liquidation of long positions hit the crypto world on Monday afternoon. Total capitalisation rolled back to $1.53 trillion at the low point against $1.66 trillion on Saturday.

At the low point of the sell-off, Bitcoin's price was down to $40.1K, nearly nullifying the gains of the previous seven days and touching the former upper boundary of resistance of the two-month trading range. Bitcoin's decline on 11 December was the highest in nine months.