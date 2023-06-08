Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, Ethereum & Dogecoin – European Wrap 8 June

Share:

Crypto exchange Binance must respond to the US Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order to freeze assets tied to its subsidiary Binance.US by June 12, ahead of a court hearing about the case on June 13, according to the D.C. district court schedule.

Contrary to rumors in the crypto community, the judge hasn’t approved any freezing order, and this won’t happen until the hearing is done. It isn’t clear if the judge will rule on the freezing order the same day. Still, events next week are likely to be a key driver for the price of Binance’s native token BNB.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on Coinbase led to mass withdrawals of Coinbase wrapped staked Ether (cbETH) since Tuesday, acting as a bearish catalyst for the asset’s price.

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, noted a spike in redemption of its liquidity staking token cbETH after the US financial regulator filed a lawsuit against the crypto exchange for allegedly operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price has been trading within a steady market range between $0.107 and $0.057, with DOGE oscillating to and from either supplier congestion zones. If history is a reliable judge of character, the king of meme cons could be poised for a rally north, forecasted at around 30% on the lower side.