Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, Bitcoin & Solana – European Wrap 19 October

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, is grappling with top executive exits, with the managing director of its French unit the newest addition. At least five top bosses departed the firm in recent months as it struggles with a series of regulatory challenges across the markets it operates.

Stéphanie Cabossioras, the managing director of Binance's French unit, has stepped down, adding to the list of high-ranking executives who have left the company in recent months.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler acknowledged that the SEC is evaluating multiple exchange product filings related to Bitcoin, the first time since the false spot Bitcoin approval reports shook the market. Previously, the SEC suggested that it would make official statements about its activities.

Gensler revealed that the Commission is evaluating around eight to ten of ETF filings related to Bitcoin 'to be in a security.' The calculated statement once again specifies that the SEC is clear on the non-security status of Bitcoin.

Crypto developer who goes by the alias Ichigo on X, who is associated with Solana-based Helius Labs, has ignited another comparison between Ethereum and its smart chain competitor Solana. Ichigo pointed out that while the post-Merge Ethereum transactions use 144,000 joules of energy, Solana transactions require only 658 joules.

Ichigo underscored Solana's energy efficiency by stating, "The average Solana transaction uses 658 Joules of energy. That’s less than a Google search. Few."