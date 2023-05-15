Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Avalanche, Ethereum & Ripple – European Wrap 15 May

Share:

Avalanche (AVAX) price is set to enter a soft patch this week where bulls have some room to recover a bit after last week’s relentless selling pressure with big moves on Thursday and Friday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been advancing already and is trading back above 50 this Monday. Expect to see a mild bullish tone with AVAX primed to recover by 10% overall with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a price target for this week just above $16.

Avalanche price will see bulls taking over control of the ship this week as a very light economic calendar should put global markets on some easy sailing. This means that bulls have a window of opportunity to head higher here as bears back off a bit. Nothing extreme, but traders should expect enough to pick up some profits that could stack up to a nice 10% return on the week.

Lido V2 upgrade’s final on-chain voting concludes on Monday. If the vote is successful, the protocol will allow withdrawals of staked Ether in exchange for the stETH tokens. LDO price, at $2 at the time of writing, is rallying ahead of the launch on the Ethereum mainnet, yielding 16% gains for holders over the past week.

Lido V2 voting ends on Monday, and the proposal is currently approved with 5.95% votes in favor of the rollout. The vote, which lasted for three days, finishes on May 15 at 23:45 GMT while the objection phase ends within the next six hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a lack of buying participants after crashing nearly 17% over four weeks. Due to the dearth of bullish momentum, there seems to be no recovery rally in sight. However, there seems to be a slow yet steady plan for a bounce, which if confirmed, could trigger a mini-rally for altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) as well.

Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the weekly Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,247 to $41,273, which triggered a spike in selling pressure. As a result, BTC slid 16.50% between April 10 and May 8 into the weekly Fair Value Gap (FVG), which extends from $22,591 to $26,591.