Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Cryptos & Litecoin — Asian Wrap 14 June

Investors turn to accumulation as Chainlink price crashes by 20% in two weeks
Chainlink price observed one of the biggest declines this month, facing major losses from the recent crashes. The response from investors during such a time is usually bearish, but LINK holders are reacting against expectations. Instead of selling, these investors have decided to buy more.
Binance petitions the court to reject the SEC’s proposed temporary restraining order on its assets
Binance.US petitioned the court to turn down the SEC proposed temporary restraining order on its assets, arguing that such action would effectively bring its operations to a halt.
Litecoin price gears for a rally as LTC market cap hits $6 billion
Litecoin (LTC) price indicates a brewing recovery rally after a steep decline beginning early June. The Bitcoin (BTC) fork, like the rest of the altcoins, has endured a bear market but was spared the recent attack by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Notably, LTC features among the few high-market capitalization tokens that were not branded “security” by the financial regulator.
