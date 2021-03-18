ALGO faces imminent pullback as overhead pressure intensifies

Algorand has sustained a gradual uptrend after the price drop in February. Acute resistance at $1.4 cut short the uptrend, bringing to light the possibility of more correction. At the time of writing, ALGO is exchanges hands at $1.3 amid intensifying selling pressure. Read more...

MANA nurtures uptrend toward $1.8

Decentraland is generally in an up-trending market, following the slight dip toward the end of February. Meanwhile, upward movement has been capped under $1.4. On the downside, support has been established at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. An upswing is likely to come into the picture in the event MANA closes the day above $1.1. Read more...

Linear Finance explodes 145% following LINA listing on Binance

The Malta-based Binance exchange has announced the addition of Linear Finance to its list of supported trading instruments. According to the exchange, support will be available in the Innovation Zone. Read more...