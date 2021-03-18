ALGO faces imminent pullback as overhead pressure intensifies
Algorand has sustained a gradual uptrend after the price drop in February. Acute resistance at $1.4 cut short the uptrend, bringing to light the possibility of more correction. At the time of writing, ALGO is exchanges hands at $1.3 amid intensifying selling pressure. Read more...
MANA nurtures uptrend toward $1.8
Decentraland is generally in an up-trending market, following the slight dip toward the end of February. Meanwhile, upward movement has been capped under $1.4. On the downside, support has been established at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. An upswing is likely to come into the picture in the event MANA closes the day above $1.1. Read more...
Linear Finance explodes 145% following LINA listing on Binance
The Malta-based Binance exchange has announced the addition of Linear Finance to its list of supported trading instruments. According to the exchange, support will be available in the Innovation Zone. Read more...
Bitcoin demand at all-time highs as Wall Street is under pressure to offer exposure to crypto
Bitcoin price action has made institutions turn heads, increasing the cryptocurrency demand as its supply continues to diminish. A major private bank offers BTC exposure after an influx of client demand but warns of the suitability of those with "high-risk tolerance."
ENJ bulls assemble for a 60% upswing
Enjin Coin price moves like clockwork as it trades inside an ascending parallel channel. ENJ seems poised for a 60% upswing as it bounces off the setup’s lower boundary. The contrast between the supply held by exchange and non-exchange addresses back the bullish thesis.
ADA bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.