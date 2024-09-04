Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: 1INCH, SEC & Ripple – European Wrap 4 September

1INCH price is set for rally, technical indicators and on-chain data show
1inch (1INCH) edges higher and trades above $0.241 at the time of writing on Wednesday, gaining over 8% in the day, and hints at a rally ahead as technical indicators indicate bullish divergence. This bullish thesis is further supported by rising open interest, the long-to-short ratio above one, and the negative exchange flow balance.
FTX collapse takes Galois Capital down, SEC settles charges for misleading investors and custody failures
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) published a press release announcing settled charges against a former registered investment advisor Galois Capital Management LLC. The US financial regulator charged the firm for custody failure and the offer and sale of crypto assets as securities.
Ripple CLO says SEC needs to stop deceiving judges, slams use of term ‘crypto asset securities’
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer (CLO), Stuart Alderoty, reacted to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) use of the term ‘crypto asset securities’ in lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges and firms.
Solana revenue hits multi-month lows as Pump.fun competition, Ethervista, launch on Ethereum
Solana's (SOL) daily revenue hit a six-month low on Monday, accompanied by a drop in its daily transaction volume. The rapid decline reflects a drop in trader interest following the launch of Pump.fun competitors Ethervista on Ethereum and SunPump on the Tron blockchain.
Ethereum exchange reserve increased by 163K ETH in five days amid price consolidation
Ethereum (ETH) is down over 2% on Tuesday following an indication of selling pressure due to an uptick in its exchange reserve. However, other on-chain metrics indicate mixed investor sentiment amid ETH's price consolidation.
XRP breaks past key resistance, Ripple announces plans for Ethereum-compatible smart contracts
Ripple (XRP), a cross-border payment remittance firm, made several key announcements in Japan and Korea on September 3. One of the key announcements was the plan for an Ethereum-compatible sidechain on the XRP Ledger.
Bitcoin recovery faces challenge at key resistance zone, gains likely temporary
Bitcoin (BTC) trades at around $59,000 on Tuesday after a slight recovery the day before. However, this rebound might be short-lived as it nears a crucial resistance barrier. Institutional interest is growing, driven by VanEck’s optimistic Bitcoin forecast, a strategic partnership between Metaplanet and SBI VC Trade, and increased wallet holdings.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its ongoing decline?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $59,000 on Friday, but it has lost 7.5% this week so far after being rejected around the daily resistance of $65,000. The decline is supported by lower demand from the US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which registered a net outflow of $103.8 million, falling Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium Index, and a spike in Network Realized Profit/Loss.
