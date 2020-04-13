Cryptocurrencies plunge dragged by the asian markets, the attempt by the buyers was not enough

On Sunday, the buyers reacted with higher volume and pushed Bitcoin(-2.12%) above $7100 and the crypto sector on the bullish track. But the strength did not last becoming a bull trap at the end of the day and early morning, as the Asian stock markets fell, holding high the correlation between stock markets and cryptos.

Currently, the crypto sector is dropping by 2.53%. The drop is relatively uniform among the major coins. Ethereum(- 3.18%), Litecoin (-4.71%) and Stellar (-5.03%) leading the descents.

The Ethereum-based token sector, although more upbeat than digital currencies, was also pushed back by the strength of the sellers, with MKR(-5.05%) dropping hard and leading the losses among the main tokens. Nonetheless, Link has managed to hold over 3% of the gains, while MB gains 18%.

The market capitalization dropped below the $200 billion again and is $188.6 billion at the moment of this writing. The traded volume in the last 24 hours was relatively high, with $40.5 billion traded, which was 37 percent higher than on Sunday. The Dominance of Bitcoin is stabilizing at 64.5 percent.

Hot News

Sixteen million persons had been laid off in the U.S. in just three weeks, taking the unemployment rate to above 10 percent. And that does not take into account the number of persons unable to get through their state burdened unemployment services. Why, then, the stock market had one of the best weeks in the last forty years? The Dow-30 up 12.7%, S&P-500 gained 12.1%, and the Nasdaq 10.59% seems to imply that investors are blind to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, or know something other mortals don't.

"Stocks are up because the damage to the economy, evident in claims, is beyond comprehension, while the response of the Fed is easier to understand," said Chris Low, FHN Financial's chief economist on MarketWatch. This seems to point out that the current stock levels are artificially inflated, and investors will probably going to experience pain in the near future.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin's upward reaction on Sunday didn't hold, and its price had been dragged below the previous consolidation zone, breaking the $6,800 level out and moved to test the $6,550 level.

The technical indicators are pointing to a downward bias, with the price below the -1SD line and the MACD back into a bearish phase. The current area seems a strong support zone, as it can be seen on the chart. The level to keep is $6,550. If it does not hold, the next level to challenge will be 6.180.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 6,800 7,200 7,400 6,550 7,700 6,350 8,000

Ethereum

Ethereum's attempt to move back to the previous $170 range failed as it was rejected at $165. The price has pierced through the $158 level and tested the $150 level, which momentarily is holding, as the price is making consolidation of the previous breakout. The price breaking below the ascending trendline, the action below the -1SD Bollinger line and the MACD turning bearish point for a downside bias. Likely, the $150 won't hold, and ETH moves down to $142. As is evident, the critical level for a breakout to the downside is $150.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 150.00 158.00 165 142.00 174 130.00 180

Ripple

Ripple was recovering from the drop on April 10, which broke the triangular formation to the downside and pierced through the lower edge of the ascending wedge formation. On the chart, we can see that the edge of the wedge started to act as resistance, and finally, early morning came the last downward thrust that drove its price close to the 0.18 level. Now ETH action takes place close to the -1SD Bollinger line, whose trend is also descending, and the MACD transitioned to a bearish phase below the zero-line. That is indicative of a bearish bias. The level to keep an eye on is $.18. This line has been a strong resistance level to the upside and may act as good support for the price. A break below this level is not good news for XRP, and if that happens, the $0.17 is the next target for the sellers.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.1800 0.1930 0.2050 0.1700 0.2170 0.1660 0.2250

