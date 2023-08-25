Share:

Stocks saw a new leg down yesterday, so cryptos cannot find any real buyers as USD remains strong ahead of Jackson Hole, economic conference. So markets can be a bit shaky today as traders will wait on any new comments from Powell, later today at 16:05CET. From an Elliott wave perspective cryptos remains bearish for one more low as recovery looks corrective here, ideally a fourth wave rally so more damage can be seen in the short-term. Ideally we will got a final leg down and then possibly a reversals in trends next week.

