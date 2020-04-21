On Monday, cryptocurrencies dropped strongly influenced by the huge May's crude oil futures plunge and the overall selling pressure on the mainstream financial markets. Crude oil futures expiring in may dropped into negative prices and was down to near -$40 per barrel at some time during the session. Bitcoin (-4.49%) is again below the $7K range, and Ethereum(-6.44%) struggles to hold the $170 level. The most bearish are Dash (-9.6%), Tezos(-7.62%), BCH(-7.42%), as EDC(-18.44%) moves against the tide for the second consecutive day.

The Ethereum-based token section are also descending, with LINK (-6.92%), MKR(-7.42%), and BAT(-6.86%) experiencing the most significant declines among the top tokens.

The Market capitalization is back below the $200 billion level and currently is at $192.8 Billion, in what seems a double top. We see that the market may be moving in a horizontal range, but the double top may call for new descents. The 24H traded volume has increased by 34.5 percent and was $45.66 billion, while the dominance of Bitcoin remains relatively stable at 63.87 percent.

Hot News

Oil did yesterday something never seen. The WTI futures contract expiring in May dropped so hard that at some point in time, the sellers outweighed so much the buyers that the price moved down to zero and entered into the negative prices. The price of the contract went from $17.73 to a -40.72 low. “I’m not sure how to react to that other than say that nobody, whether they’re 120 years old or whether they’re 20 months old, has ever seen an oil price lower than this,” stated Tom Kloza, a 40-year market veteran. (source: Marketwatch.com). Currently, the price of the rollover contract trades above $15, but that is because it was switched to June's contract.

A Recent development in the IOTA network, called Coordicide, is raising interest, as some info on how it operates may promise very high transaction throughput. According to this, Coordicide might handle up to 1,000 transactions per second. That could bring IOTA back to a leading position.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

After the large bearish candle made on Monday, Bitcoin is near a confluence of the levels. The descending trendline that marked the mid-term downtrend and the lower side of the ascending channel of the price recovery, after the Bitcoin March's collapse, meet at about $6,760 another key level signaling recent bottoms. A breakdown of these supports is likely, though, as the selling pressure and the negative feeling on the mainstream markets is mounting.

The price is currently below the -1SD line and the MACD continues bearish. The break of the $6,760 level may drive BTC to test the $6,500 again. The prices may then recover in what might result in a wide sideways channel (cyan).

Standard Pivot levels

Support Pivot Point Resistance 6,652 6,984 7,464 6,170 7,800 5,844 8,270

Ethereum

Ethereum is retracing the last bullish impulsive movement that drove it to reach the $190 level in recent days. We see on the chart that even when the current mood is short-term bearish, the upward move is still in place, as ETH has not violated the upward channel. That said, the price moves below the -1SD Bollinger line and the MACD is in a bearish phase. Thus, it is likely the price continues traveling south and test he $165 and, even the $ 158 levels in the coming days. A break above the %174 level could be very good for the buyers, as it may move above the recent consolidation level and attract more buyers.

Standard Pivot levels

Support Pivot Point Resistance 155.00 173.00 197 131.00 214 114.00 239

Ripple

After its last rally, Ripple has crossed the ascending wedge to the downside in what seems a slightly descending wide channel. Since Sunday, XRP has been declining to the bottom of the channel, and then it bounced off and searched the -1SD Bollinger line. The MACD is also bearish, and the chart also shows that the volume on the declining candles is higher than on the bullish ones. So, we still think the bottoming is not over. The breakdown of the $0.786 level may add selling pressure with a target of $0.17.

Standard Pivot levels

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.1761 0.1868 0.1998 0.1630 0.2104 0.1524 0.2235

