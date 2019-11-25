Cryptocurrencies continued to fell hard during Sunday, and this time altcoins are dropping even harder than Bitcoin (+8.12%). Ethereum, EOS, NEO, and Binance Coin are currently descending over 10%. Amidst all this blood, NavCoin is up 16%. Most of the Ethereum tokens are also dropping hard. MKR dropping close to 20%, but there are some big gainers too, such as DATA( +278%), BCZERO(+130%), and SPIKE(+60.2%).
Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Heat Map
The market capitalization descended to $181.6 billion or -10.17%, a considerable selloff on $38.43 Billion volume, an increment of 32%. As a consequence of altcoins dropping harder than Bitcoin, the Bitcoin Dominance grew to 66.28%.
Fig 2 - 24H Market Capitalization
Hot News
The news of the Chinese police raiding Binance offices in Shanghai are completely denied by Binance executives with an unrefutable argument: They stated that they do not have offices in Shanghai.
However, what is a fact is that the Chinese authorities are cracking down on platforms that they claimed are a focus of crypto frauds and Ponzi schemes, and have identified up to 39 platforms trading bitcoin.
Thai Securities and Exchange Commission has plans to tweak its digital asset regulations next year to prepare Thai laws for the coming blockchain and DLT revolution. According to an article by Bitcoinist.com, Secretary-general of the Thai Sec, Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol stated that "Laws should not be outdated and should serve market needs, especially for new digital asset products, and be competitive with the global market. We need to explore any possible obstacles."
Technical Analysis - Bitcoin
Chart 1 - Bitcoin Daily Chart
Bitcoin has dropped close to 9%, in a movement that brought its price to touch the bottom of the descending wedge. This area coincides with a long-term support area made in October-November, 2018.
We can see in the chart that the price is near the -3SD line of the Bollinger bands, while the MACD is deep into the negative territory. The traded volume of the last two days is relatively low, compared to the previous drop. Taking all this into account, we consider this is an area for a potential bounce.
Chart 2 - Bitcoin 4H Chart
On the 4H chart, we see that the price is making two spikes touching the -3SD Bollinger line. That is a pattern for a short-term bounce. That said, the trend continues to be extremely bearish, its momentum still growing.
The levels to watch are $6,600 and $6,245 to the downside, and $7,000 and $7,300 to the upside.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|6,735
|7,000
|7,300
|6,550
|7,500
|6,245
|7,700
Ripple
Chart 3 - Ripple 4H Chart
Ripple has dropped heavily in the last hours in a spike of volume that put its price down to 0.2025, although currently is bouncing off. The last candlesticks are making wicks at the -3SD Bollinger line, which most of the time, it signals a bounce to the mean line. The potential objective zone is 0.2217. That said, the trend is bearish, and its momentum is growing as we can see by the central line of the Bollinger band curving down more and more. A new visit to the 0.2 or, even, 0.189 is very likely.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|0.216
|0.2263
|0.232
|0.2
|0.242
|0.1895
|0.25
Ethereum
Chart 4 - Ethereum 4H Chart
Ethereum has dropped over 10% in the last 24 hours on heavy volume, its price touching the lows made in April. The current short-term situation of the price is quite oversold, and, as happens with other coins, it is trying to create a consolidation.
The trend is bearish, and this won't change for a while since the Bollinger bands point sharply to the downside. The trader under these circumstances seeks to sell rallies, and the investor should refrain from buying until signs of a trend change.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|135
|144
|149
|130
|159
|123
|164
Litecoin
Chart 5 - Litecoin 4H Chart
Litecoin continues dropping sharply, its price moving below the -1SD Bollinger line with strong momentum. The price has made a couple of candlesticks with large wicks bouncing off of $42.7, but there is no strength in the buying side. The Next support would come from $41.6, lows created in March. If it does not hold, LTC could be poised to visit $33, made in February, which was the starting point of the 2019 rally.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|42.7
|42.4
|47.2
|41.6
|50
|37.8
|52
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin to hit the bottom at $5,500 - Peter Brandt
Tuur Demeester, another notable figure in the crypto world, draws attention to the fact, the in the long run Bitcoin still moves within a bullish trend from January 2015.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing.
NEO stares into abyss with over 13% day-to-day of losses
NEO. the 17th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $560 million, has lost 13% of its value in recent 24 hours. NEO is one of the worst is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 on Monday.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?
Ripple bears have been outperforming themselves since Friday. XRP/USD is the worst-hit by the consistent selling activity among the top three cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.