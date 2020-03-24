Yesterday noon, cryptocurrencies made a sharp bounce in sync with stock indices, as the US Senate is still discussing the 4Trillion stimulus package in support of American businesses. Yet, the markets seem to discount a variant of the package will be approved. Bitcoin has climbed 12.13 percent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin SV(+10.37%), ETH (+9.83%), Ripple ( +6.33%), and the rest of the sector has followed BTC's path with similar enthusiasm.

The Ethereum-based tokens are also having substantial 24-hour advances, with LINK(+13.82%), CRO(+15.15%), and HEDG(+20.5%) leading the advances.

The market cap of the sector made a considerable jump and is now valued at $180.882 billion (+11.40%). That was made with an increased traded volume of $49.922 billion (+19.6%) in the last 24 hours. The dominance of Bitcoin has increased about one point and now is 66.7 percent.

Hot News

Donald Trump administration may be considering a shift in the strategy to follow against the COVID-19 outbreak. "We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," said. "We have to open the country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems." This viewpoint is also taken by some business people such as Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein. He Said that people with lower risks to COVID-19, such as healthy under-50 people, should be allowed to return to work.

The proposed legislation to combat the coronavirus effects in the US businesses and individuals is considering a digital greenback as a means to help families and individuals to survive the shutdown of the economic activity. Two acts, the "take responsibility for workers and families act" and the "Financial protections and assistance for America's consumers, states, businesses, and vulnerable populations act" entitle the Federal Reserve to use a "digital dollar" and digital wallets to send digital payments to "qualified individuals."

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin seems to have been creating an ascending channel. The price has bounced off from the $5,800 level and is now back below the $6,650 resistance level. The technical indicators tell us that the asset is in a short-term bullish phase, as the price moves above the +1SD Bollinger line, and the MACD has transitioned to bullish and is in positive territory. That said, the price has to make a breakout of the $6650 level to continue climbing to the top of this channel.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 5,500 5,750 6,650 5,000 7,000 4,500 7,700

Ethereum

Ethereum is also making higher lows and highs in what is the definition of an upward trend. The price is touching the +1SD line, and the MACD made a bullish crossover, all indications of a bullish bias. Currently, ETH is trying to cross the $136 resistance level. If the overall market allows it, it may reach the top of the ascending channel in the following days.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 110 123 136 100 148 86 158

Ripple

Ripple's channel shows just a small inclination, making it almost horizontal. XRP's price is touching the +1SD line, and the MACD also made a bullish transition; thus, there is a slightly bullish bias in the current price action, although it is acting weak in the last candles, seemingly unable to overcome the $0.16 level. Since there are better candidates for a bullish move, it is better to be in the sidelines on this one until it shows evidence of its direction.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.1400 0.1500 0.1600 0.1300 0.1700 0.1200 0.1860

