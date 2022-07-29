The USD keeps moving lower across the board after GDP came down for the second time in a row, so technically US is in a recession. However, there are different opinions regarding this topic as jobs are still doing well, but a drop in numbers may occur in a few months since we know economic data is delayed. So lower USD makes cryptocurrencies stronger with stocks, as weak data means that FED will not be that hawkish going forward, and that's positive for stocks. So bad news is good news these days.
From an Elliott wave perspective, we see USD Index coming down, into the third leg of a decline with room for 104.00 so coins can stay in an uptrend, especially now when total market cap seems to be very stable with the current bullish run well above 1T.
