CryptoCurrencies Elliott Wave Technical Analysis: AAVE/USD, LINK/USD, DOGE/USD, XMR/USD, NEO/USD:
AAVE/USD 1hr Crypto Chart
Friday 9 July 2021,6:24(UTC+1)
AAVE/USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis : Motive wave,Impulse Wave 4 Process
Probability : After the end of wave 4, the price may rise in wave 5 .
Wave Cancel invalid Level : 229.331
LINK/USD 1hr Crypto Chart
Friday 9 July 2021,7:32(UTC+1)
LINK/USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis: Motive or Corrective wave Process
Probability: Price may drop again,
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 21.272
DOG/EUSD 1hr Crypto Chart
Friday 9 July 2021,7:41(UTC+1)
DOGE/USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis: Motive wave,Impulse Wave 4 Process
Probability: Price may drop again,
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 0.2388
XMR/USD Daily Crypto Chart
Friday 9 July 2021,8:19(UTC+1)
XMR/USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis:Motive or Corrective wave Process
Probability: Price may drop again,
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 288.680
NEO/USD 4hour Crypto Chart
Friday 9 July 2021,8:33(UTC+1))
NEO/USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis:Motive or Corrective wave Process
Probability: Price may is Up again,
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 25.93
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Impending bear cross keeps the downside exposed
XRP price is trading almost unchanged on the day around $0.6200, alternating between gains and losses so far this Sunday. XRP price re-attempts 21-DMA barrier but bullish potential appears limited. Impending bear cross on the 4H chart keeps the sellers hopeful. The path of least resistance appears down despite the tepid bounce.
DOGE bears gathering strength to retest 200-DMA at $0.1732
Dogecoin price eyes a break below this key support on the daily chart. The critical 200-DMA support at $0.1732 remains on the sellers’ radars. DOGE bulls continue to face stiff resistance at the 21-DMA barrier.
Ethereum price teases rising channel breakdown, eyes deeper losses below $2000
The ETH sellers remain in control starting out a fresh week. Ethereum weighs in Elon Musk’s tweet and Fed’s concerns on crypto assets. The no.2 coin at risk of a rising channel breakdown on the 12H chart.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Acceptance above this key level is critical to recapturing $35,000
Bitcoin is reversing the previous losses on Sunday. BTC price remains trapped between two key averages on the 4H chart. Bullish RSI suggests additional bullish potential, as $35,000 beckons.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.